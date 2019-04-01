City of Idaho Falls gearing up for waterline, sidewalk improvement projects

The following is taken from news releases from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Beginning on Monday, April 1, there will be limited access on 18th and 19th Street, between S. Emerson Avenue and S. Higbee Avenue to allow for waterline upgrades.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, all properties along 18th and 19th Street will remain accessible. The anticipated completion time is approximately 45 days.

During the closure, please follow traffic signs and anticipate modifications to traffic flow and the need for alternate routes.

In a separate project, construction associated with the Elva Street sidewalk improvement project will begin on Monday, April 8. The anticipated completion time is one month.

The project includes removal and replacement of existing sidewalk, curb and ADA ramps from N. Holmes Avenue east to Lovejoy Street.

One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction. Pedestrian detours will be set up during different work phases to promote safety and expedite the project schedule.

Barring unforeseen conditions, all local businesses will be accessible during construction.

Please watch for equipment and personnel, follow all traffic signs and personnel, and reduce speeds to posted limits.

Additional information on City of Idaho Falls construction projects can be found on the homepage of the city’s website or by clicking here.