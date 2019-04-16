City of Idaho Falls wants you to tidy up

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Clean & Green Citywide Cleanup is the perfect opportunity for residents to dispose of unwanted items.

This year marks ten years that the City’s Public Works Department has provided this service. Clean & Green begins on Friday, May 3 and ends on Monday, May 13. From old couches to piles of branches, residents are encouraged to tidy up their homes, yards and neighborhoods during this annual event.

Paper shredding services will once again be provided by Western Records Destruction on Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Kingston Plaza Parking lot at 1545 West Broadway. There is a 2-4 box maximum per customer.

Information about recycling, indoor and outdoor waste dumpster locations, latex paint disposal, unused or expired prescription drug disposal, large appliances or household items and graffiti removal is on the homepage of the city’s website. Residents can also call the Sanitation Division at (208) 612-8491 for questions and information.

For information about household hazardous waste and solid waste disposal, please contact Bonneville County at (208) 529-1350 or see information on the County’s Public Works webpage.

Clean & Green Volunteer Opportunity

In preparation for Memorial Day, community members are invited to join us as we honor Veterans and past community members by cleaning up Rosehill Cemetery. Meet at the greenhouse at Rosehill Cemetery, 2355 Rollandet at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Volunteers will help to remove old brush, garbage, and generally prepare the cemetery for the upcoming Memorial holiday. This should take approximately two hours. Please bring work gloves, rakes and some water to stay hydrated. The Parks and Recreation Department will provide garbage bags, small snacks and drinks.

For more information about this and other volunteer opportunities, please call Event/Volunteer Coordinator Mason Handke at (208) 612-8786.