UPDATE: Lanes open after truck crash on I-15; Idaho Falls to Roberts still closed

UPDATE:

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police.

On Saturday, April 27, 2019 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle, rollover crash on Interstate 15 near milepost 139, about 4 miles north of Roberts.

Alain St. Onge, 62, of Saint-Philippe-de-Neri, Quebec, was driving southbound I-15 near milepost 139 in a 2019 Freightliner semi-truck pulling an empty trailer. Gusting winds in the area caused the truck and trailer to tip over on I-15.

St. Onge was transported by private vehicle to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He was wearing a seat belt.

Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Roberts Quick Response Unit, and the Idaho Transportation Department. Local citizens assisted with traffic control until ITD arrived.

Traffic at the scene of the crash was intermittently blocked to remove the crashed vehicle from the road. All lanes are open now at the crash location. Interstate 15 between exit 135 in Roberts and exit 119 in Idaho Falls remains closed in both directions due to high winds and blowing dust causing low visibility.

PREVIOUS STORY (6 p.m.):

IDAHO FALLS — If you were going to drive north of Idaho Falls on Interstate 15 this evening, you may want to reconsider your plans.

As of 5 p.m., the 16-mile stretch between Idaho Falls and Roberts was closed due to dust and wind.

And 4 miles north of Roberts, the road was blocked due to a crash, and motorists should expect delays, the Idaho Transportation Department said.

At least one semi-truck hauling a trailer is on its side.

Courtesy Julie Hall

It is unknown if the crash was wind-related, though officials have been urging drivers of high-profile vehicles to use caution. Idaho State Police dispatch says it will release information on the crash soon.

Much of eastern Idaho is under a high wind warning until 10 p.m. The U.S. Weather Service is reporting winds of 33 mph and gusts of 55 mph in Idaho Falls.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.