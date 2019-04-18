Deputies: Man accused of pointing gun at other drivers says he was just twirling weapon

IDAHO FALLS — The man who was allegedly pointing a gun out the window of his pickup truck Wednesday told deputies he was just twirling the weapon.

Kegan J. Kinghorn, 30, of Rigby, is charged with aiming a firearm at others, having an open container in a vehicle and driving under the influence — all misdemeanors.

Dispatch received the call at 10:15 a.m. that a man in a silver Dodge pickup truck was driving south on Lewisville Highway aiming a handgun out the window, according to court documents.

Law enforcement swarmed towards where the truck was traveling. In a report, a Bonneville County deputy said they saw Kinghorn pointing a black handgun at vehicles as they drove by. The deputy also said Kinghorn pointed the gun at him as he passed in his patrol vehicle.

The deputy followed the vehicle south on Northgate Mile, and Kinghorn tried to turn left onto Lomax Street. Kinghorn then pulled into the Big O Tires and stopped behind the building, according to court documents.

Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls police officers performed a “high risk” traffic stop and took Kinghorn into custody. Law enforcement found he had a large knife on his person and an empty holster on his waist, according to court documents.

Investigators searched Kinghorn’s pickup and found a .45 caliber handgun and two rifles. They also found an open can of beer, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

But Kinghorn said he wasn’t threatening anyone.

“While talking to Mr. Kinghorn, he stated he was twirling the gun, which he sometimes does,” a deputy said in the report.

Deputies noted Kinghorn had the smell of alcohol on his breath and conducted a field sobriety test. He underwent a blood test at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

His blood alcohol concentration was not available Thursday.

Kinghorn pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday afternoon. Kinghorn remains at the Bonneville County Jail on $10,000 bail.

In January, Kinghorn pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor DUI in Jefferson County. He has yet to go to trial in that case.