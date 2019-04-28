EastIdahoNews.com earns 13 Idaho Press Club awards

BOISE — EastIdahoNews.com reporters were honored by the Idaho Press Club with 13 awards Saturday night at the organization’s annual banquet.

Journalists from across the state gathered in Boise to celebrate excellence in television, print, radio and digital journalism.

Here are the Idaho Press Club award-winning stories produced by EastIdahoNews.com in 2018. Click on the blue headline to read or watch.

GENERAL NEWS REPORT – TV

First place: Nate Eaton – “Buried Alive: Surviving an Avalanche”

SERIOUS FEATURE REPORT – TV

First place: Nate Eaton – “What’s in the River?”

LIGHT FEATURE REPORT – TV

First place: Natalia Hepworth – “Fort Henry Rendezvous”

SPORTS NEWS STORY – TV

First place: Nate Eaton – “One of the Guys”

CRIME/COURT REPORT – TV

First place: Natalia Hepworth – “A Church is Vandalized”

OUTDOOR/ENVIRONMENT REPORT – TV

First place: Nate Eaton – “Where Have All the Bees Gone?”

ELECTION REPORTING – TV

Second place: Mike Price – “One-on-One With Lt. Governor Candidates”

FIRST AMENDMENT AWARD

Second place: Nate Eaton – “Transparency – Even When it’s ‘Troublesome’”

BEST ONLINE-ONLY VIDEO – NEWS STORY

Second place: Nate Eaton – “Surviving a spear”

BEST ONLINE-ONLY VIDEO – FEATURE STORY

Second place: Nate Eaton – “A True Love Story”

SPECIALTY COLUMN – DAILY PRINT

Third place: Rett Nelson – “East Idaho Transportation”

BEST ONLINE VIDEO PROGRAM – PUBLIC AFFAIRS

Third place: Nate Eaton – East Idaho Newsmakers “A Mother’s Deadly Mistake”

WEBSITE – GENERAL EXCELLENCE ONLINE

Third place: Nate Eaton, Nate Sunderland, Rett Nelson, Natalia Hepworth, Mike Price – www.eastidahonews.com