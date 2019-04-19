Expect major delays on parts of I-15 this weekend

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department is warning drivers to expect traffic delays on Interstate 15 from the Fort Hall Reservation boundary to the I-15/I-86 junction.

According to a news release, crews expect to commence road rehabilitation work Friday for about a four-mile stretch of freeway. Drivers will be routed into single-lane, two-way traffic as crews work on the northbound lanes.

Speeds limits of 65 mph will be enforced through the entire construction zone. ITD asks motorists to consider using U.S. Highway 91 as a temporary alternate route while the construction takes place.

While the department expects completion of the roadwork by the end of July, the Northgate Interchange will continue towards expected completion in October.

Check Idaho 511 for current road conditions.