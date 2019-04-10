Flood advisory persists along Portneuf River; flood watch remains in other areas

POCATELLO — A section of the Portneuf River between Topaz and Inkom is near flood level due to continued precipitation and snowmelt.

The National Weather Service has continued a flood advisory until Wednesday evening. The river water is expected to rise to around 3.8 feet by Wednesday afternoon, which is close to the four-foot bank.

If the water hits four feet, lowland and crop flooding along the riverbank is possible from Pebble Creek to Inkom.

Additionally, a flood watch remains in effect in the following counties: Butte, Clark, Fremont, Teton, eastern Bonneville, eastern Madison, eastern Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power. Enhanced runoff from recent rainfall and snowmelt will continue tonight and could cause rapid rises of small streams. There is potential for flooding as a result.