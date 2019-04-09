He was hit by a car twice in his youth, and now he inspires others to ‘live their best life’

IDAHO FALLS – Patrick Toussaint still has scars from when he was 13, and a car hit him while he was riding his bike in Miami.

Then, two years later, a car hit him again.

“After those two experiences, I thought, ‘Why am I still alive? I didn’t even break any bones,'” Toussaint tells EastIdahoNews.com.

“Fear runs 99 percent of people’s lives.”

Toussaint feels it was all part of a higher purpose that would help him understand why he was on this earth. Since moving to Idaho, attending college, getting married and raising a family, Toussaint has devoted his life to helping others be successful.

As an empowerment coach, he strives to help others “live their best life” through setting goals, daily accountability and overcoming fears.

“It boils down to confidence. It’s amazing. Fear runs 99 percent of people’s lives. But if you’re confident in yourself, you can do anything,” says Toussaint. “When you see the look in someone’s eyes when they’ve reached their goal or surpassed it, it’s priceless. They’ve changed. They’re no longer the same person.”

Getting out of your comfort zone and pushing yourself to do hard things is Toussaint’s mantra. Toussaint turned 47 on Saturday and to celebrate, he performed 47 burpees in 2 minutes and 21 seconds. He says living life to the fullest has given him opportunities he would never have imagined.

He’s emceed many Distinguished Young Women events or Junior Miss Pageants over the years. Last month, he was one of the featured speakers at TEDx Idaho Falls. And on Wednesday, April 17, he’ll be one of the contestants in Dancing with the Idaho Falls Stars at the Civic Auditorium.

“I believe in the law of attraction. We are a big human magnet. If you’re striving to do good, striving to step out of your comfort zone and trying to grow, you’re just going to attract all this good stuff (into your life),” he says. “And if you’re involved in helping other people, you’re going to get good things to come your way.”

Toussaint says there are always people who will try to bring you down, but if you have a good support system of people who care about you, it will not affect you. He says his family and his relationship with God inspires him to “live his best life.”

