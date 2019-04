Heavy congestion on I-15 near Pocatello; ISP suggests taking alternate routes

Share This

POCATELLO — Idaho State Police is reporting heavy traffic congestion between Pocatello and Fort Hall in the southbound lanes of I-15.

Major road and bridge construction work is underway and the speed limit has been reduced to 65 mph in the area.

ISP suggests that drivers use an alternate route if possible.

CLICK HERE for live traffic cameras in east Idaho.