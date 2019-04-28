Homeschool families to perform free Shakespeare play for community

The following is a news release.

MENAN — iShakespeare Live youth will perform “Love’s Labour’s Lost” on Tuesday, April 30 at 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 1 at 2 p.m.. and 7 p.m., Thursday, May 2 at 7 p.m. and Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m. at the Menan Town Hall 664 North 3530 East, in Menan.

Admission is free and concessions are available for purchase. This play is directed by Heather Wolfley and Cosette Stevens of Rigby.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost”, one of William Shakespeare’s earliest comedies, was first performed in 1597. The comedy tells of the King of Navarre and his three companions as they attempt to swear off women to focus on their studies. That is until they meet the Princess of France and her attending ladies. It is a story of young love with an unexpected ending.

iShakespeare Live is part of iFamily Leadership Academy, a local group of over 60 homeschool families from Rexburg to Blackfoot that meet together weekly for shared educational opportunities.