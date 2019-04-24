Idaho Falls Earth Day celebration to be held Saturday

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Earth Day Celebration.

IDAHO FALLS — The 2019 Idaho Falls Earth Day Celebration will be held on Saturday, April 27, at Marmo/Lehto Hockey Shelter and Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will enjoy a day of live music, conservation education, games, crafts and displays by local clubs and organizations. Zoo admission will be free for children 12 and under, with a paying adult and a can of food for the Idaho Falls Food Bank or one of the recyclable items listed on the Idaho Falls Earth Day website.

The Celebration hosts presenters at booths featuring information on recycling, reusing, and reducing their impact on the environment. Vendors offer information concerning alternative transportation and energy options, water-wise landscaping, “green” product alternatives, and healthy and organic foods. The Celebration will be highlighted by free raffles throughout the day, entertainment throughout the day on the main Hockey Shelter stage, kids’ crafts, face painting and food.

During the Celebration, some of the activities will include:

Challenge Course Run for kids 3-14. Sponsored by the City of Idaho Falls and Dan Beck.

Skateboard competition will be hosted by The Nayborhood at the Tautphaus Park Skate Park. Registration begins at 11. The competition begins at noon.

Clean Transportation Show featuring alternatively fueled or hyper-efficient vehicles.

The Idaho Falls Astronomical Society will bring their solar telescopes to Earth Day. Come and safely view the sun.

Live Entertainment by Mike Banks Quartet.

Earth Day proclamation of Earth Day by Mayor Casper at 12 noon.

Idaho Falls Earth Day is sponsored by the Eastern Idaho Environmental Education Association, a non-profit organization with the mission to facilitate environmental education opportunities throughout eastern Idaho.