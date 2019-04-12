Idaho health insurer announces privacy breach

BOISE — Some members of Blue Cross of Idaho Health Service Incorporation may have had certain personal information compromised after an unauthorized user gained access March 21.

According to Blue Cross of Idaho, someone gained access to an online provider portal with “the intent of fraudulently rerouting a provider financial transaction.” The company says it stopped the financial fraud and secured the portal, but upon further investigation, Blue Cross of Idaho determined some private information of members was compromised.

The information obtained includes member names, enrollee or subscriber number, date of service, healthcare provider name, the provider’s patient account number, claim number, claims payment information and procedure code, according to the news release. Blue Cross of Idaho says members’ Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, credit card numbers or information about medical diagnoses were not included in the data breach.

“Blue Cross of Idaho reported the incident to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which opened an active investigation. Blue Cross of Idaho has also engaged internal and external cybersecurity and financial experts to review the provider portal and associated financial transactions,” according to the news release.

Blue Cross of Idaho sent a notice of privacy breach Friday and claimed 1 percent of their members were affected.

“Blue Cross of Idaho is cooperating fully with the FBI investigation and is continuing to review its provider portal and online security to ensure its members’ data is safe,” the company said.

Although the company is unaware of any improper or attempted use of the information, they are offering complimentary three-year membership for credit monitoring and identity theft restoration services. Additionally, most Blue Cross of Idaho members will receive a new member ID card with a new member number.

Blue Cross of Idaho members are also encouraged to check their financial statements along with their Explanation of Benefits statements to ensure no unauthorized activity has taken place.

Anyone with questions can call the Blue Cross of Idaho Customer Service Department at (986) 224-4154 or (833) 623-7995.