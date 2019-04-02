Idaho National Guard recruiter charged with child sex crime

BOISE (KIVI/KSAW) — A recruitment officer of the Idaho National Guard in Boise has been arrested on a felony charge of lewd conduct with a child under the age of sixteen.

Keith Maxwell, 40, of Boise was booked into the Ada County Jail shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday, March 30.

According to Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Orr, Maxwell was arrested “for having illegal sexual contact with a teenage girl.”

“Deputies were sent to a home in the Lake Hazel/South Five Mile Roads neighborhood to investigate just after 2 a.m. Saturday,” Orr said.

Investigators say the victim is known to Maxwell.

It is unclear if the crime is connected to Maxwell’s recruitment duties.

In a prepared statement, Idaho National Guard spokesman Lt. Chris Borders said, “The Idaho National Guard considers this situation extremely serious and, although it is under investigation, we are taking immediate personnel action to remove Sgt. First Class Maxwell from recruiting, with an effective date of 31MAR (March 31). Our top priorities include protecting the well-being and safety of all Idaho citizens and we will fully cooperate with our local law enforcement throughout the investigation. Our recruiters undergo extensive and additional background checks — on top of what all soldiers normally undergo — because we consider recruiting a position of significant trust, given the nature of their work.”

“Sgt. First Class Maxwell has visited Emmett, Horseshoe Bend, Garden Valley, Cascade and McCall area high schools,” he added.

Maxwell is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Monday afternoon.

The crime of lewd conduct is punishable by up to life in prison.