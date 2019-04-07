Idaho sheriff arrested on rape, sex crimes involving children

Share This

SHOSHONE — The sheriff of Lincoln County is in jail on $500,000 bond after being arrested for alleged sex crimes involving children.

Rene Rodriguez, 40, was booked into the Blaine County Jail on charges of rape, sexual abuse of a child under 16 and lewd conduct with a minor child.

The Times-News reports Rodriguez requested a month-long period of paid leave on Feb. 4 and a month later, his attorney asked to extend the leave an additional 30 days without pay. Commissioner Roy Hubert told the Times-News at the time that the commissioners did not know why Rodriguez had requested the leave.

Rodriquez has not resigned or asked for another extension, Hubert told the Times-News Saturday.

Steve Phillips has been serving as sheriff in the interim. Rodriguez is expected to appear in court Monday.