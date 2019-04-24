Idaho soldier dies in Iraq

Share This

The U.S. military says an Idaho soldier assigned to Fort Carson, Colorado, has reportedly died in a noncombat incident in Iraq.

The Defense Department says 20-year-old Spc. Michael T. Osorio died Tuesday in Taji, Iraq. No further details were released, and the military says an investigation is underway.

Osorio was from Horseshoe Bend, Idaho and served as an intelligence analyst in Fort Carson’s 3rd Armored Brigade, part of the 4th Infantry Division.

“The 3rd Armored Brigade would like to extend its deepest condolences to the friends, family, and fellow Soldiers of Spc. Michael Osorio. Spc. Osorio’s dedication to the mission and his unit, made him a valued member of the Iron Brigade. His loss will be felt throughout our formations. We ask that everyone keep the Osorio family in their hearts and prayers as they deal with the tragic loss of their Soldier,” said Col. Michael J. Simmering, commander, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, in a press release.

Osorio enlisted in the Army in July 2017 and was on his first deployment.