State investigators unable to determine cause of fire that destroyed Swan Valley cabin

Share This

SWAN VALLEY — Investigators may never know the cause of fire that destroyed a Swan Valley cabin in February.

State Deputy Fire Marshal Verl Jarvie tells EastIdahoNews.com the cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined.

“There wasn’t much left for us to determine what caused the fire,” Jarvie says.

Chris and Julia Marcum were in the process of remodeling the cabin and posting updates on their popular website. In a recent post, the couple wrote that they met with a builder last month for insurance purposes and one of the things the insurance company is taking into account is the cost to rebuild their “beloved a-frame.”

RELATED: A week after cabin fire, bloggers feel sad and grateful

The Marcums said that the builder told them purchasing new land and rebuilding would likely be a two year process and they are now considering their options.

“Everything feels like it’s up in the air,” the Marcums wrote. “There just seems to be a lot of roadblocks lately. But reflecting on all the times in our marriage where it felt like it was a roadblock and it turned out to be something so much better for us down the road (job opportunities, the spacing of our children, etc), is helping us keep a positive and hopeful perspective about the future–whatever it holds.”

While state fire investigators were unable to determine the cause of the fire, the Marcums hinted earlier they believed it originated in the furnace room. Days before the massive blaze consumed the cabin, the family was there documenting their most recent do-it-yourself projects.

Jarvie said while the state was inconclusive with final results of its investigation, private investigators may still be working to determine a cause.