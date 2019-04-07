The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces 8 new temples

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — At the conclusion of the 189th Annual General Conference Sunday, President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build eight new temples.

The new temples will be in the following locations:

Pago Pago, American Samoa

Okinawa City, Okinawa

Neiafu, Tonga

Tooele Valley, Utah

Moses Lake, Washington

San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Antofagasta, Chile

Budapest, Hungary

President Nelson also provided an updated on the renovation of pioneer-era temples. He said plans for the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple, Temple Square and the adjoining plaza near the Church Office Building will be announced on Friday, April 19. He also said the Manti and Logan Temples will be renovated in coming years.