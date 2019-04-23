Life Lessons: Duane Jones says if everyone helps each other, the world will come together again

With the fast-paced urgency of life, EastIdahoNews.com is slowing down for a moment to bring you some words of advice from the wisest among us. Every Tuesday, we’ll be posting a “Life Lesson” from a resident of the Lincoln Court Retirement Community.

Today we’re introducing you to Duane Jones. He’s a rancher from Bone and grew up farming. Duane is the proud father of six children, 37 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Duane has learned the importance of education and says the more you learn in any profession, the better off you are.

He also believes in helping others.

“As everyone helps, pretty soon the world will start to come back together instead of starting to blow apart like it is now,” he told us.

Duane shared memories with his life and other lessons you can watch in the video above.

