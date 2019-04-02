Life Lessons: Sylvia Buerkle reflects on honesty, happiness and why she has no regrets

With the fast-paced urgency of life, EastIdahoNews.com is slowing down for a moment to bring you some words of advice from the wisest among us. Every Tuesday, we’ll be posting a “Life Lesson” from a resident of the Lincoln Court Retirement Community.

Sylvia Buerkle has learned the importance of being truthful in all occasions over the course of her life. She wants people to know that youth passes quickly and if you think problems go away when children are grown, you’re wrong.

Sylvia is happy with her life and has no regrets. Watch the video above to see our entire conversation with Sylvia.

