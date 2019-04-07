Local sorority hosts 5-K color run for autism

POCATELLO — Idaho State University students and a local sorority ran to raise awareness for autism Saturday.

The Alpha Xi Delta sorority at ISU hosted their annual 5-K Color Run to benefit ‘Autism Speaks.’

‘Autism Speaks’ is a national advocacy organization that sponsors autism research and conducts awareness and outreach activities aimed at families, governments and the public.

About 40 runners ran as other students poured powdered colors on them.

“Almost everyone in their life is going to encounter someone with autism or be personally affected. We really want to raise awareness and show how much we care,” says Abby Adams, the event coordinator for Alpha Xi Delta Sorority.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, autism affects an estimated one in 59 children in the United States today.

For more information, you can go to www.autismspeaks.org.