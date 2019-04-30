Man arrested for sex crime involving teenage student

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

In February of this year, Bonneville County Sheriff deputies began an investigation involving 30-year-old Timothy A. Brewer of Idaho Falls who was reported to have had inappropriate contact with a female under the age of 16.

Deputies found information that Brewer, who worked for a local transportation company, would make contact with the victim during work hours at a school and had several times taken her to various locations to talk. The relationship between the victim and Brewer escalated to the point where several times Brewer had touched the victim inappropriately after being told no by the victim.

Detectives were able to interview Brewer and obtain information from various electronics of conversations between the and the victim. The conversations and information found described the various inappropriate contact, the victim’s age and so on. During an interview with detectives, Brewer admitted to being involved in the acts.

After gathering all of the pertinent information to the case, detectives were able to obtain a warrant for Brewer’s arrest for felony sexual contact with a minor under 16 years of age. On the afternoon of April 28, deputies were able to make contact with Brewer at his Idaho Falls residence and take him into custody on the warrant. Brewer was then booked into the Bonneville County Jail.