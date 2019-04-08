Man found with stolen credit cards after being arrested for burglary, police say

POCATELLO — A man who is well known to local law enforcement was found with stolen credit cards after he was arrested for burglary, police say.

Jared Ryan Peron, 31, was arrested for burglary Sunday and booked into the Bannock County Jail.

Management at an apartment complex at 303 North Hayes Avenue called police around 9:30 a.m. Saturday with the description of a man caught on surveillance camera burglarizing the complex laundry room. Police quickly identified the man as someone who has had frequent run-ins with law enforcement.

An officer patrolling near Eldredge Road Sunday around 6:40 p.m. spotted Peron on foot. The officer took Peron in custody. While at the jail, a search of Peron revealed the stolen credit cards. The cards had been the focus of an ongoing investigation of car thefts, police spokeswoman Dianne Brush said.

Peron was also charged with fraud, possession of burglary tools and malicious injury to property.

According to court documents, Peron’s criminal history is extensive. In October, he was placed on two years of felony probation for burglary and possession of a controlled substance. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed a felony charge of fraud by possession of the financial transaction card.