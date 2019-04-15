Man sentenced on weapon, drug charges

IDAHO FALLS — A man arrested on weapon and drug charges last month after refusing to leave an Idaho Falls hotel will spend up to a year on a rider program.

Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 43, was sentenced April 3 up to seven years in prison with three years fix and four years indeterminate. The sentenced will be completed upon the discretion of District Judge Bruce L. Pickett after Rodriguez comes back to court for a rider review hearing.

Rodriguez was sentenced on two cases: one for possession of a controlled substance and another for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

As part of a plea agreement, a possession of a controlled substance charge, possession of drug paraphernalia charge, resisting arrest charge and disturbing the peace charge were dismissed. Rodriguez has a lengthy criminal history with nine Bonneville County cases in 2018.

Police arrested Rodriguez on March 10 at the Motel 6 on Broadway in Idaho Falls. He was asked to leave the hotel but refused to do so.

Rodriguez will most likely have the rider review hearing in March of 2020.