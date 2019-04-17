Man’s report of robbery leads deputies to drug bust

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — On Tuesday April 16, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Bonneville County deputies took a report from an adult male victim that had been beaten during a robbery.

The victim reported he had been to a residence on the 500 north block of Lakewood Avenue in Bonneville County to inquire about the purchase of marijuana, but was threatened with a gun and then beaten by two males. Eventually one of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim, took what he had in his pockets and told him to leave or he would be shot.

Deputies were familiar with this particular residence having been there for a disturbance over damaged property earlier in the day. While making the report the victim was checked by paramedics and deputies observed multiple cuts and abrasions to his face.

After speaking with the victim, deputies were able to obtain a search warrant for the Lakewood Avenue residence to search for the suspects and evidence.

Because of the nature of what was reported the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT Team was activated to serve the search warrant and keep the incident safe and secure from nearby residences. Deputies and SWAT Team members entered the residence and detained two adults identified as 34-year-old Jacob M. Potter and 34-year-old Kristle J. Watts, both of Bonneville County. 54-year-old Graciela Lopez-Herrera, of Rigby, was also detained as she approached the residence at the time the search warrant was served.

During the investigation deputies located property taken from the victim hidden inside the residence, a handgun, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, and various illegal narcotics. Among those were suspected marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, and prescription pills. Lopez-Herrera was found to be in possession of approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine.

All three suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Bonneville County Jail. Potter and Watts were booked on felony charges for possession of methamphetamine and heroin, as well as misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Lopez-Herrera was booked on felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.