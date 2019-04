Over 17,000 without electricity

Share This

BONNEVILLE — Over 17,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers are in the dark Wednesday morning following a large outage.

Nearly 15,000 customers in the Ammon area and around 2,500 in Ucon lost electricity and crews are working to fix the problem.

It’s estimated that power should be restored by 10:30 a.m.

EastIdahoNews.com will most new information when we receive it.