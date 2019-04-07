Officials searching for person who illegally killed elk

SALMON — The remains of an illegally killed bull elk were discovered recently in the Salmon area and Fish and Game is asking the public for information to bring the poacher to justice.

Responding to the initial report, Fish and Game conservation officer Matt Sheppard found the carcass of a large bodied bull elk a short distance off the road on the East Fork of Tower Creek north of Salmon. Based on the location, Sheppard believes the elk was likely shot from the road. The head was removed and the entire carcass was left to rot. During his follow-up, Sheppard learned that a five and six point bull elk had recently been seen near where the bull elk was found dead. “There is a very high likelihood that this is one of those animals,” Sheppard added.

“Based on the condition of the carcass, the elk was likely shot sometime during the week of March 18th,” Sheppard said. The hunting season for bull elk closed more than four months ago in this area.

Evidence was collected at the scene, but Sheppard hopes to learn more about the case from any eyewitness or others who have knowledge of the poaching incident.

“Someone in addition to the poacher knows about this case and we’d like to talk with them,” Sheppard noted.

Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) is offering a reward for information in the case and callers can remain anonymous. Contact CAP at 1-800-632-5999 24 hours a day.

In addition to the CAP hotline, persons with information regarding this case may also contact the Fish and Game Salmon office at (208) 756-2271.