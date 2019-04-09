One hospitalized in three-vehicle crash in Rexburg

REXBURG – A woman was hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in Rexburg on Monday night.

Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman says around 6:15 p.m. at Main Street and Second West, a car driven by a 36-year-old Blackfoot woman slammed into the car in front of her, which in turn rear-ended a third car.

Police found the woman was unconscious. She was the only person hospitalized, and as of Tuesday morning, officers were waiting on toxicology reports.

We will release more details on this story as they become available.