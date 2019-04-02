POLICE: Cuffed man breaks out of patrol car after being treated for hypothermia

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — A man was arrested for burglary early Tuesday morning after police found him hiding in a canal suffering from hypothermia. After being treated he escaped and hid again.

Police reports show that at about 4:30 a.m. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 4600 block of McCowin Lane. Residents reported an attempted theft of a motorcycle from a building.

As deputies arrived they located a vehicle parked near the property that had been stolen out of the Burley area.

Deputies searched the area and were able to find a male hiding in some water in the bottom of a nearby canal. The male was taken into custody and identified as 42-year-old Thomas E. Wirth of Idaho Falls. Due to Wirth suffering from hypothermia symptoms, he was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.

At about 8 a.m., Wirth was cleared for release and placed in handcuffs and leg irons and secured in a patrol car. While the transporting deputy was returning a wheelchair to just inside the building entrance, Wirth kicked out the side window to the patrol car and fled.

Multiple deputies and Idaho Falls Police officers responded to the area to search and an AlertSense Emergency Notification was sent out to nearby residences.

A short while later Idaho Falls Police Officers located Wirth hiding inside a nearby vehicle where he began resisting officer’s attempt at taking him back into custody. During this time a Taser was deployed that allowed officers to Subdue Wirth and secure him in a patrol car.

Wirth was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of stolen property, all felonies in relation to the attempted theft of the motorcycle and the stolen vehicle located earlier on McCowin Lane.

Additionally, Wirth was booked for felony escape, vehicle burglary and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing related to the incident at EIRMC.