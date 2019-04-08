Police release name of shotgun-carrying woman

UPDATE

The Idaho Falls Police Department issued the following update:

At 11:26 a.m., Idaho Falls Police Dispatch was notified of a woman in the area of Canal and G Street who was carrying a shotgun, acting strangely, and brandishing the firearm in a threatening manner towards another individual present. The woman was moving in and out of a residence at that location.

Officers quickly responded to the scene and located the woman involved. A Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy was on scene at 11:30 a.m. and two off-duty Idaho Falls Police Officers were on scene at 11:31 a.m. Several other IFPD Officers responded, as well as one Idaho State Police Trooper who was in the area. Traffic in the area was temporarily blocked as a precaution.

Officers were able to make contact with the woman by phone and convinced her to exit the residence where she was taken into custody. The shotgun was located inside the residence and was seized.

Samantha King, a 19-year-old Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for providing false information to a police officer, exhibition of a deadly weapon, and two outstanding warrants (one IFPD and one Bonneville County). She was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — A woman was taken into custody Monday morning after police were called to a situation in downtown Idaho Falls.

Officers received a report around 11:30 a.m. that a woman holding a shotgun was speaking with another person in the area of Canal Avenue and G Street.

Idaho Falls Police officers, along with Idaho State Police troopers and Bonneville County Sheriff deputies, responded to the scene and found the woman holding the weapon.

G Street was briefly shut down while officers dealt with the situation. The woman was eventually taken into custody on an outstanding warrant and arrested for providing false information to a police officer and exhibition of a deadly weapon.

The woman’s name is expected to be released later Monday. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.