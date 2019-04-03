Police: Utah mom gave alcohol, lap dances to minors at party

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (Gephardt Daily) — A Harrisville mother is facing a dozen charges after she allegedly gave alcohol and lap dances to teens at a birthday party.

Gephardt Daily reports court documents from the Second District Court of Ogden said Rhianna Renae Nivens, 40, is facing charges of:

Four counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony

Four counts of lewdness, a class B misdemeanor

Four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor

The probable cause statement said that officials with the Harrisville Police Department received a call on Feb. 10 concerning a party the prior evening. The caller reported “a report of a lewdness incident at the home of the defendant, Rhianna Nivens.”

During the investigation, a Harrisville police detective learned from interviews with multiple juveniles who were present that the birthday party took place at the defendant’s home.

“This party included 12 minor children ranging from the ages of 14 to 17 years of age and the defendant, who is the mother of one of the minors,” the statement said.

“During this party, the minors drank alcohol and smoked marijuana and the defendant knew about this occurring in her home and even drank some alcohol with them.”

The minors further stated that after a while the defendant went upstairs and put on a risqué outfit, which they described as red and black lingerie which exposed the defendant’s breasts and private parts.

“The minors stated that after the defendant came back downstairs in the lingerie she began to ‘dance sexually’ for approximately 10 minutes during which she gave several minors lap dances,” the statement said.

“The defendant’s conduct during the party was recorded by at least one of the minor children at the party.”