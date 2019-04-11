Rigby police seeking information after woman is hit by car

RIGBY — The Rigby Police Department is looking for information regarding a pedestrian hit-and-run incident after an elderly woman was hit by a vehicle.

The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. on March 30 in the parking lot of the Family Dollar Store at 247 South State Street.

Officers tell EastIdahoNews.com a blue or black vehicle backed into a woman in her 70s as she was crossing the parking lot to get to her vehicle. The woman was knocked down and sustained minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.

The vehicle left the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident or about the driver is asked to call Rigby Police at (208) 745-1951.

Courtesy Rigby Police Department