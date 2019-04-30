Teen sentenced as adult in rape case

IDAHO FALLS — A teen who was arrested for allegedly forcibly raping a young girl has been convicted as an adult.

Thana “TJ” Singarajah, Jr., 17, was sentenced to a 17 year blended sentence with four years fixed and 13 years indeterminate Monday. He was also sentenced for an amended charge of felony battery with intent to commit a serious felony.

The amended charge is part of a plea agreement Singarajah entered into on Jan. 28. He was initially charged with forcibly raping a 13-year-old girl when he was 15.

Rape is one of the several felony charges in Idaho where a juvenile, 14-years-old or older, is automatically charged as an adult.

Despite the amended charge, Singarajah was still charged and sentenced as an adult.

Bonneville County Cheif Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey explained District Judge Dane Watkins had multiple sentencing options because Singarajah is a minor charged as an adult. Watkins handed down a blended sentence.

“The blended sentence is when the court sentences a person … but places him in the joint custody of the adult Department of Correction and the Juvenile Department of Correction,” Dewey told EastIdahoNews.com.

Singarajah will be sent to a juvenile correction center where he can stay until he is 21. He can then be sent to the Idaho State Prison if he fails to behave or if, once he turns 21, a district judge decides he is unfit to be released on probation.

Singarajah was arrested after the victim reported she was raped in the summer of 2017.

The victim told investigators she had gone over to a friends house where Singarajah happened to be. While there, she claims she was raped and possibly drugged.

Singarajah allegedly pulled her clothes off and proceeded to rape her as she tried to struggle and tell him no.

According to court documents, Singarajah initially failed a polygraph test. The test specifically asked if he believed the victim tried to resist.

Singarajah changed his answers claiming the victim did tell him no and resisted but then “gave in.”

The victim told investigators Singarajah pinned her arms and legs down as she struggled. She said she was able to kick him off when another teen walked into the room.