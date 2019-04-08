Texas man sentenced for enticing local child to engage in sexual conduct

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

POCATELLO — John Alan Mahler, 37, of College Station, Texas, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court to 22 years in prison followed by 15 years supervised release, for sexual exploitation of a child, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced. Mahler was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill. Mahler pleaded guilty on Jan. 8.

According to court records, between June and October 2017, Mahler communicated with a 15-year old minor child from Idaho. He used a variety of internet-based communication platforms, including Google Hangouts and Kik Messenger.

During the online communications, Mahler sent numerous messages attempting to persuade, induce and entice the minor child to engage in sexual activity. During the course of the communications, Mahler engaged in video calls with the minor child and instructed the child to engage in sexually explicit conduct. Additionally, during the video calls, Mahler exposed his genitalia to the minor child.

At sentencing, Judge Winmill ordered Mahler to forfeit the laptop computer and cell phones used in the commission of the offense. As a result of his conviction, Mahler will be required to register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations in Idaho Falls and the Pocatello Police Department.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. As part of Project Safe Childhood, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho and the Idaho Attorney General’s Office partner to marshal federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.