This is the man police say robbed a grocery store pharmacy

CHUBBUCK — Police have identified a Pocatello man accused of robbing a Chubbuck grocery store pharmacy Thursday afternoon.

William J. Graham, 21, was taken into custody without incident by Pocatello Police officers and Bannock County Sheriff deputies around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Chubbuck Police officers were called to Smith’s Food and Drug Store on Yellowstone Avenue around noon. They were told a man had threatened employees and told them he had a firearm, according to a Chubbuck Police Facebook post. The man left the store in a vehicle. Three hours later, Graham was arrested in the 1900 Block of South 4th Street.

“Our agency had numerous officers and support staff involved in this case throughout the day and into the late hours last night. Their efforts and commitment to public safety are greatly appreciated,” Chief Bill Guiberson said.

Graham was booked into the Bannock County Jail. He is expected to be formally charged Friday.