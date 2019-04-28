U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sends flood-fight specialists to east Idaho

The following is a news release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

REXBURG — Two U.S. Army Corps of Engineers emergency management flood-fight specialists from the Walla Walla District will deploy Sunday, April 28, to provide technical assistance to Idaho’s Madison and Jefferson counties’ emergency managers as they prepare for seasonal flows to peak in upper-Snake River areas.

Joy Hartl, a civil engineer, and Kevan Schneidmiller, a hydraulic engineer, both from the District headquarters in Walla Walla, Washington, will assist local levee sponsors with assessing levee performance and identifying areas that may be of concern.

Some rivers in the basin are already at, or forecasted to soon reach, bankfull or flood-stage conditions, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Weather Service River Forecast Center which can be found online at https://www.nwrfc.noaa.gov/rfc/.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Walla Walla District activated its Emergency Operations Center at Level-3, on April 22, to more closely monitor seasonal flooding conditions throughout the Basin.

Corps officials communicate with local officials to obtain on-site observations from communities located along rivers throughout the Walla Walla District area of operations. This area covers the Snake River Basin, plus a portion of the middle Columbia River and tributaries.

Walla Walla District disaster-response experts are prepared to assist states and municipalities with flood-management support. That assistance might include technical expertise, supplies and materials, equipment or contracts for emergency flood-fighting work.

The Corps coordinates closely with other federal and non-federal water managers to make adjustments in reservoir system operations that will best accommodate the increased seasonal flows.

Disasters and emergency situations — like flooding — can occur anywhere, often with little or no prior warning. Corps officials encourage everyone to keep local emergency management contact information handy, keep an eye on evolving weather and streamflow conditions, and be familiar with emergency action plans for your specific location. Be prepared and stay informed so you’ll be ready to react if an emergency occurs near you.