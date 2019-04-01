Utah woman sends handwritten letters to hundreds battling breast cancer nationwide

LEHI, UT (KSL) — Although “snail mail” may seem like a thing of the past, Lisa Arrington-Radulovich is bringing back handwritten letters. Her goal is to send words of encouragement to those who need it most.

“I just love the act of creating and I love the fact that I am changing someone’s life,” Arrington-Radulovich said.

Her newest passion started after looking for a way to serve over the holidays. “I googled ‘volunteer work you can do from home.’ The very first hit, the very first website was GirlsLoveMail.com.”

The California-based charity asks volunteers to write anonymous letters to women battling breast cancer across the nation.

Two letters turned into three, and three into three hundred. Each letter has a unique flare and uplifting messages — words of comfort that Arrington-Radulovich said hit close to home.

“All of a sudden it dawned on me that I was writing to myself,” she said.

Lisa is in her own fight to regain her health and is currently home-bound recovering from multiple surgeries. She hopes her personal message will impact each reader.

“Every day I think ‘can I get through another day and I do … and you can too,’” she said.

Her goal is to keep serving by writing hundreds more, one line at a time.

“A small thing can be a big thing you know make a difference for someone,” Arrington-Radulovich said.