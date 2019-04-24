Wasden announces launch of Attorney General podcast

The following is a news release from Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

BOISE — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced the launch of a podcast as part of his office’s ongoing outreach efforts.

The project is called “Counsel for the State” and will help constituents, journalists and anyone with an interest in state government better understand the Attorney General’s role. The first episode is titled “AG 101” and was released on April 23.

“On any given day, members of my office serve as prosecutors, investigators, consumer advocates and more,” Wasden says. “The breadth of our work sometimes makes it difficult for others to understand what exactly we do. Counsel for the State will help shed light on my office and our role in state government.”

The podcast will also address topics such as public records and open meeting law, consumer protection issues and prosecutorial ethics, while also offering timely discussions on other legal matters.

In addition to Wasden, Assistant Chief Deputy Brian Kane will also play a prominent role. Scott Graf, the office’s public information officer, will host the podcast.

Counsel for the State is available through iTunes, Google Play Music and Spotify. Episodes will also be archived on the Office of the Attorney General website.