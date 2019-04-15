Water line project begins in Idaho Falls Tuesday morning, traffic delays may occur

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Crews will begin construction work in connection with the 49th South Water Line Project Tuesday, April 16. To facilitate the utility work, 49th South from 15th East to 25th East will be closed for 24 hours with local access only. Alternate routes will be in place during this time.

The anticipated completion time of the Water Line Project is early to mid May. Barring unforeseen conditions, all local residents and businesses will have access during construction.

Please watch for equipment and personnel, follow all traffic signs and flaggers, and reduce speeds to posted limits.

We appreciate the community’s patience during this construction period. For questions about this project, please call HK Contractors, Inc. at (208) 523-6600.

Additional information on City of Idaho Falls construction projects can be found on the homepage of the city’s website or by clicking HERE.