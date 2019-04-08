Woman holding shotgun arrested in downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A woman was taken into custody Monday morning after police were called to a situation in downtown Idaho Falls.

Officers received a report around 11:30 a.m. that a woman holding a shotgun was speaking with another person in the area of Canal Avenue and G Street.

Idaho Falls Police officers, along with Idaho State Police troopers and Bonneville County Sheriff deputies, responded to the scene and found the woman holding the weapon.

G Street was briefly shut down while officers dealt with the situation. The woman was eventually taken into custody on an outstanding warrant and arrested for providing false information to a police officer and exhibition of a deadly weapon.

The woman’s name is expected to be released later Monday. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.