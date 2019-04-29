Woman who tried to run over her daughter-in-law in a parking lot placed on probation

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — The woman who attempted to run over her daughter-in-law in a grocery store parking lot was sentenced Thursday.

Magistrate Judge Kent W. Gauchay placed 64-year-old Julie Ann Towler on one year of unsupervised probation after she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault. She was originally charged with felony aggravated assault but prosecutors amended the charge to the misdemeanor.

RELATED: Police say this woman tried to run over her daughter-in-law in a grocery store parking lot

The Idaho Falls Police Department arrested Towler on Aug. 24, at the Smith’s Food and Drug parking lot in Idaho Falls. Sgt. Jon Johnson told EastIdahoNews.com Towler was having a dispute with her daughter-in-law about finances. The conversation became heated and the daughter-in-law felt threatened.

When she tried to call 911, Johnson says Towler tried to run her over with her vehicle. The daughter-in-law was not injured.

Towler was also given 60 days in jail but 47 of the days were suspended and she received credit for the 13 days she spent in jail after her arrest. She is also required to pay $357.50 in fees and fines.