Adult, 2 juveniles treated at Northern Idaho hospital after UTV rolls twice

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On May 12, at 4:03 p.m., an injury crash occurred at the intersection of Fiscus Road and Freeze Road north of Potlatch.

A 2018 Arctic Cat UTV driven by Rebel L. Gizinski, 26, of Clarkston, Washington, was traveling northbound when the vehicle lost control entering an “S” Curve. The vehicle left the roadway on the east side and rolled twice. All occupants of the UTV were transported to a nearby house.

Passenger Skyler A. Wotring, 28, of Lewiston, and two juvenile passengers were treated and released at Grittman hospital. The UTV was not designed for more than two passengers. During this crash there were four occupants.

The juveniles were not wearing helmets and seatbelt use is unknown.

The cause of this crash is under investigation and charges are pending by the Idaho State Police.