AMBER ALERT: Girl abducted from Wendy’s in Jerome

An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted teen in Jerome.

According to Idaho State Police, Sandra Janet Rios-Chavez, 17, is in danger.

The suspect is Miguel R. Rodriguez-Perez, 18.

Idaho State Police say Rodriguez-Perez forcibly abducted Rios-Chavez at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Wendy’s parking lot at 2816 S. Lincoln in Jerome.

They may be headed toward Las Vegas. Police believe they are in a black 2015 Audi A4 4D with license number 2J83179.

Rios-Chavez is Hispanic, with black hair, brown eyes, is 5’3″, and weighs 122 pounds. She was wearing a Wendy’s uniform.

Rodriguez-Perez is a Hispanic man with black hair, brown eyes, is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his left and right arms.