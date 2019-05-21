Bears ‘hijack’ Kentucky man’s car

OWENSBORO, Ky. — A close encounter with a family of bears in Tennessee left a Kentucky man stunned.

On Thursday, just after he arrived in Gatlinburg, two bear cubs climbed in the front window of his empty car. Another climbed in the back while the mama bear looked on.

“I would tell my friends, ‘I’m gonna see a bear. I want to see a bear — you know, been lifting weights a little bit. I want to see a bear, tussle with a bear,’” said Chad Morris. “And they’re like, ‘Well you get four on one. Now what you want to do, big boy?’ and I said, ‘No, I’ll pass.'”