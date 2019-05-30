Cyclist in critical condition after hitting truck, trailer

Share This

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 3:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Bonneville County Sheriff deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance were called to an injury crash on 113th North near 15th East involving a vehicle and a bicycle.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found witnesses and bystanders assisting with first-aid on the rider of the bike, a 69-year-old woman. Ambulance personnel quickly transported the woman to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with critical injuries.

Through investigation, deputies found that the woman was riding her bike eastbound on 113th N. An adult male, driving a pickup pulling a horse trailer, also traveling eastbound, attempted to go around the bike but the rider began drifting toward the center causing the pickup to drive across to the opposite side of the road in an attempt to avoid collision. The victim still collided with the side of the pickup and trailer causing severe injuries.

Deputies closed the mile stretch of road for approximately 90 minutes in order to process the scene. The victim was not wearing a bicycle helmet at the time of the crash.

Deputies are continuing to investigate this incident and no further information is available.