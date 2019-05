Crash blocking one lane of traffic near Arimo

ARIMO — The Idaho State Police is currently on the scene of a semi-truck crash on Interstate 15.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes at milepost 37.5 just south of Arimo, ISP reports.

The right lane remains blocked.

Check back with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.