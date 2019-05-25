Dollar Tree coming to Rigby soon

RIGBY – The site of the old Rigby Junior High School has been vacant for several years, but it won’t be that way for much longer.

Randy Waters, owner and manager at SVN High Desert/Century 21 High Desert Realty, tells EastIdahoNews.com a Dollar Tree is in the works at that location.

The project has been in the works since October, but acquiring the space has been a bit of a challenge. Until just a few days ago, the property was zoned for use by Jefferson Joint School District 251.

“We are starting construction the first of next week. We’ve already started clearing and grubbing the place, but we’ll be full bore into it by probably Tuesday,” Travis Stroud with Northwest Development says.

Waters says it took a bit of time to rezone the property for commercial development. Dollar Tree was finally able to buy the property this week.

“We were hoping to have this done in January. But here we are, almost the first of June starting this project. So just going through the process — it takes a long time to do that,” says Waters.

Dollar Tree did not respond to a request for comment Friday, but Stroud says those he’s been communicating with have said they’ve tried opening a Rigby location for a while, and they’re excited to be there.

“My local broker reached out to me (about this location),” says Stroud. “In the last year and a half, this has been the only viable location we could find that financially made sense. It’s an extension of growth, a natural extension of Main Street.

Waters says the Dollar Tree store will be between 10,000 and 12,000 square feet. It will be on the corner of 1st North West and West Main Street.

It is slated for completion by the end of the summer, but it will be another 60 to 90 days beyond that time before it will open. Dollar Tree employees will need time to stock the store with inventory and make other improvements, Stroud says.

A specific opening date will be announced as the date gets closer, and a grand opening celebration will be held once the store is open.

Although there was some opposition toward the store initially, Waters feels bringing a Dollar Tree will be a good thing for Rigby.

“Growth is hard for some people. You see your little town change and it’s hard for some to live by, but I think this will be a good thing because it shows there is a need for more retail services. We’ve always had Kings, Abbotts and Broulim’s. Kings and Abbotts are gone now, but there is a desire for more of this kind of stuff, so I think it’s great.”

Dollar Tree opened its fourth Idaho Falls location at 2125 West Broadway in September. There is a Dollar Tree in Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot and Rexburg. The Rigby store will be the ninth location in east Idaho.