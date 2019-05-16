Fallen Shelley officer remembered at Peace Officer Memorial

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A Shelley Police officer who died while in the line of duty was honored at the 23rd Annual Idaho Peace Officer Memorial.

Law enforcement from east Idaho gathered at the Bonneville County Courthouse on Wednesday evening to remember those who have fallen while in the line of duty. Shelley Police Officer Kent Swanson was added to the list of names read during the memorial ceremony.

“Kent’s friendship left a deep impression on me. He doubly marked my soul. His friendship did, and his passing did,” Shelley Police Officer Mike Curnutt said during his remarks at the memorial.

RELATED: VIDEO: Funeral procession for Shelley officer who suffered fatal heart attack while on duty

Curnutt was with Swanson when he collapsed while responding to a call on May 21, 2018. Swanson suffered a massive heart attack and passed away,

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Lt. James Foster presented a flag to Janeal Swanson, Swanson’s mother, at the memorial.

“It’s always difficult when someone has to present the flag on behalf of a fallen officer. It affects us all,” Foster said.

Along with Swanson, 74 officers and four K-9s who have died in the line of duty since 1883 in Idaho were remembered. A bell was struck as each of their names was read.

A memorial for fallen Idaho peace officers. | Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

The bell was struck for every peace office and K-9 whose name was read. | Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com