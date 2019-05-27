Gillette releases a commercial showing a transgender man shaving his face for the first time

(CNN) – Gillette embraces the LGBTQ community in a new ad.

The shaving giant shared an advertisement on its Facebook page which shows a transgender man shaving in the mirror for the first time as his father coaches him.

The ad’s tagline is “Whenever, wherever, however it happens – your first shave is special.”

It’s part of Gillette’s new #MyBestSelf campaign.

Samson Bonkeabantu Brown, a Canadian artist, stars in the ad.

The LGBTQ family advocacy group PFLAG Nation tweeted its approval.

Brown says he believes the ad will bring hope to other transgender people.

