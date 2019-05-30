Hey, Idahoans! Don’t want to wait in line at the DMV? You may not have to anymore

Share This

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Idahoans may be able to avoid the lines at the Department of Motor Vehicles in the future with a new service the state is offering.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced Thursday that renewing a driver’s license, identification card or vehicle license plate can now be done through a new website, Drive Idaho, at itd.idaho.gov/DriveIdaho.

“Qualified Idahoans can now skip the line at the county sheriffs’ and assessors’ offices by going online for DMV services,” Division of Motor Vehicles administrator Alberto Gonzalez said in a news release.

However, Idahoans cannot apply for the Star Card, Idaho’s REAL ID, online. To obtain a Star Card, go to itd.idaho.gov/starcard to learn what documents must be taken to the county sheriff’s office.

Here is a complete list of online services:

Renew a driver’s license or ID

Purchase a replacement driver’s license or ID

Check the status of driving privileges

Pay reinstatement fees

Update an address

Renew a vehicle license plate

Order personalized license plates

Check the status of a vehicle license plate or title

As of July 1, two new online services will be added to the website for commercial truck registrations and oversize/overweight trip permits.

“Not only will online services at the Drive Idaho website be convenient, but it will reduce lines at the county offices for those who choose or are required to go there for DMV services,” Gonzalez said.

This article was originally published by the Idaho Statesman. It is used here with permission.