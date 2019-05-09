Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation director stepping down in June

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – City of Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation Director Greg A. Weitzel has announced he will be leaving the city and has accepted a position as the head of Parks and Recreation in Las Vegas, Nevada. His last day with the City of Idaho Falls will be June 3.

“The City of Idaho Falls has been well served by the vision and the energy Director Weitzel has brought to the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department. He has made connecting with the community a hallmark of his service,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “We are enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead—both for the city and for Director Weitzel. We wish him all the best.”

During his tenure at the city, Weitzel has helped lead a variety of high-profile projects and programs for the community including the award winning Rock Gardens at Taylor’s Crossing, the Maeck Education Center at the Idaho Falls Zoo and major improvements along the Greenbelt and River Walk.

“When I look back on my tenure, helping plan the future of parks and recreation in southeastern Idaho and revitalizing Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, the War Bonnet Round Up, certainly stand out as accomplishments I’m really proud of,” said Weitzel. “But most important to me has been the relationships that have been built around a common interest to improve our community through parks and recreation.”

In addition to parks and recreation programming and management, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department is responsible for horticulture and urban forestry, weed and environmental control, irrigation management and cemeteries. Parks also oversees the Idaho Falls Zoo, the city’s three golf courses, the Wes Deist Aquatic Center, Sandy Downs and multiple trails, pavilions, athletic facilities and other infrastructure throughout the city.

“I’d like to thank the community, all the elected officials, the Parks and Recreation Commission, the thousands of volunteers, donors, sponsors and especially my incredible team at the Department of Parks and Recreation,” said Weitzel. “The parks and recreation system in Idaho Falls represents a significant investment in the community that will continue to produce endless benefits for residents and visitors of all ages and abilities and ultimately pays significant dividends to the next generation.”

Plans to fill Weitzel’s position have not yet been determined.